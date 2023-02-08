Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2023 event guide

Pokémon Go’s Valentine’s Day event runs from Feb. 8-14 and focuses on couple-oriented and pink Pokémon.

Throughout the event, the amount of Stardust you receive from gifts is doubled, and Lure Modules last for two hours instead of 30 minutes. There are also a few other perks depending on which branch of Timed Research you pick.

During this event, you can also transform your Furfrou to a Heart Trim, if you so desire. As of this event, Shiny Furfrou can also be transformed into a Heart Trim form for the first time.

Notably, we finally have the shiny Frillish family added to the game, which you can find if you’re lucky.

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Niantic

Tapu Lele is also available shiny for the first time, as it makes its way back to tier-five raids.

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Niantic

We’ve listed out all of the spawns, Timed Research, Field Research, and more below.

Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2023 Timed Research

Lovely Wishes step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Pokémon (15 Poké Balls)

Spin 3 PokéStops or gyms (10 Great Balls)

Power up Pokémon 5 times (2 Silver Pinap Berries)

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, 1 Lucky Egg

After completing this step, the Timed Research will branch off into three choices. The research for step two is almost the same across all three, with only the fourth task having a different objective (which we’ve listed below). Notably, the path that involves Daily Adventure Incense rewards 25 Ultra Balls as a reward, but the other branches do not get this reward or a replacement for this reward.

The different branches will also have some bonuses, depending on what you pick:

Catching Pokémon: Double XP for catching Pokémon during the Valentine’s Day event

Double XP for catching Pokémon during the Valentine’s Day event Using Daily Adventure Incense : Double Daily Adventure Incense length (30 minutes instead of 15 minutes) during the Valentine’s Day event

: Double Daily Adventure Incense length (30 minutes instead of 15 minutes) during the Valentine’s Day event Pokémon Candy: Double candy from catching Pokémon during the Valentine’s Day event

Lovely Wishes step 2 of 2

Catch 10 Pokémon (Frillish encounter)

Catch 25 Pokémon (Frillish encounter)

Catch 8 different species of Pokémon (Frillish encounter)

Catching Pokémon: Earn 25,000 XP (Frillish encounter)

Using Daily Adventure Incense : Catch 15 Pokémon from Walking Incense (Frillish encounter)

Pokémon Candy: Use 25 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon (Frillish encounter)

Earn 25,000 XP (Frillish encounter) : Catch 15 Pokémon from Walking Incense (Frillish encounter) Use 25 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon (Frillish encounter) Send 25 gifts to friends (Frillish encounter)

Rewards: Fillish encounter, Lure Module

Players who pick the Daily Adventure Incense route will also get 25 Ultra Balls as a reward for completing all the second step tasks.

Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2023 event Field Research and rewards Task Reward Task Reward Earn 3 hearts with your buddy Pikachu, Eevee, or Ralts encounter Earn 10 hearts with yuor buddy Frillish encounter Make 5 great curveball throws in a row Spinda encounter Open 5 gifts Combee or Morelull encounter Send 3 gifts with a sticker attached Luvdisc encounter Spin 5 PokéStops or gyms Hippopotas or Litleo encounter Spin 10 PokéStops or gyms Chansey, Audino, or Alomomola encounter

Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2023 event increased spawns

Nidoran (F)

Nidoran (M)

Chansey

Skitty

Volbeat

Illumise

Woobat

Audino

Frillish

Alomomola

Flabébé

Furfrou

Morelull

Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2023 event 7 km eggs

Lickitung

Smoochum

Happiny

Frillish

Alomomola

Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2023 raid targets