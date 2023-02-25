Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn guide to event tickets, bonuses, habitat schedule

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn is a huge two-day global event that takes place on Feb. 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time. The event brings out tons of Hoenn region Pokémon, including region exclusives and the debut of Primal Reversion for Kyogre and Groudon.
During the event, there are rotating habitats that change the spawns, special Pokémon in raids like Deoxys, and other perks to enjoy. We list them out below.
Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event tickets explained
This year, the event is mostly free. Players can fork out $4.99 for the optional Masterwork Research Tasks that rewards a Shiny Jirachi, but that is the only money-gated part of this event.
The “Chasing Legends” Special Research is free for all players who open the game during the weekend, as well as the Latios or Latias Photo Safari quest.
As well as this, make sure you have chosen Ruby or Sapphire in the “Primal Rumblings” Special Research, as this will tweak certain elements to the event, including participation in the on-going ‘Primal Surge’ contest for who can complete the most Field Research each hour (boosting wild Pokémon and Primal Raids for either team) as well as whether you’ll see wild encounters for Latias and Latios.
Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event bonuses
As a free event, bonuses are few and far between. As well as the aforementioned quests available for all players, other Go Tour Hoenn event bonuses include:
- An additional guaranteed Candy XL from in-person Primal Raids
- Incense may attract Unown, Brendan’s hat / May’s bow costume Pikachu
- Chance of 5 Latios or Latias Mega Energy when spinning PokéStops
To confirm – there are no changes to egg hatching distances for the duration of the event.
The rest of this page explains the other changes to habitat spawns, incense, raids, eggs and field research.
Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn rotating habitats schedule and spawns
Each habitat will rotate after an hour, with each getting two slots per day. You can check to see which habitat is active in the “Today’s View” section of the menu.
Go Tour Hoenn Rotating Habitat Schedule
The habitats will rotate at the following times:
- Blistering Sands: 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. local time
- Eerie Mists: 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., 3-4 p.m. local time
- Verdant Earth: 12-1 p.m., 4-5 p.m. local time
- Ancient Shores: 1-2 p.m., 5-6 p.m. local time
The specific spawns in each habitat are as follows:
Blistering Sands spawns
- Torchic
- Poochyena
- Lotad
- Nincada
- Makuhita
- Nosepass
- Aron
- Cacnea
- Numel
- Baltoy
- Bagon
Eerie Mists spawns
- Ralts
- Surskit
- Whismur
- Meditite
- Spoink
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Chimecho
- Absol
- Snorunt
- Luvdisc
- Beldum
Verdant Earth spawns
- Treecko
- Zigzagoon
- Wurmple
- Seedot
- Shroomish
- Slakoth
- Skitty
- Mawile
- Electrike
- Roselia
- Gulpin
- Swablu
Ancient Shores spawns
- Mudkip
- Taillow
- Wingull
- Carvanha
- Barboach
- Corphish
- Lileep
- Anorith
- Feebas
- Spheal
- Clamperl
Incense spawns in Go Tour: Hoenn
The following Pokémon will have increased spawn rates when you use an Incense:
- Pikachu (Brendan’s hat)
- Pikachu (May’s bow)
- Unown E, H, N, O
New shiny Pokémon in Go Tour: Hoenn
- Unown H
- Surskit
- Gulpin
- Torkoal
- Cacnea
- Kecleon
- Tropius
- Relicanth
Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Collection Challenges
The Collection Challenges can be found in the “Today’s View” section. You get a few rewards for catching Pokémon from the various habitats listed above.
Global Collection Challenge: Blistering Sands
- Torchic
- Cacnea
- Numel
- Nincada
Rewards: 1 Incense, 5 Great Balls, Pikachu (May’s bow) encounter
Global Collection Challenge: Verdant Earth
- Treecko
- Gulpin
- Slakoth
- Swablu
Rewards: 1 Incense, 5 Great Balls, Pikachu (May’s bow) encounter
Global Collection Challenge: Eerie Mists
- Surskit
- Chimecho
- Ralts
- Absol
Rewards: 1 Incense, 5 Great Balls, Pikachu (Brendan’s hat) encounter
Global Collection Challenge: Ancient Shores
- Mudkip
- Feebas
- Anorith
- Clamperl
Rewards: 1 Incense, 5 Great Balls, Pikachu (Brendan’s hat) encounter
Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Field Research, Timed Research, and Special Research
There are a number of Special Research quests going live during the course of the event:
As mentioned, be sure to have also picked Ruby or Sapphire in the “Primal Rumblings” Special Research to ensure you unlock Latios or Latias Timed Research and get the most out of the event.
As well as this, there is also field research to unlock, including the mysterious Spooky Cipher tasks. The complete list is as follows:
Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event Field Research and rewards
|Task
|Reward
|Task
|Reward
|Evolve a Nincada
|Shedinja encounter
|Make 3 great throws in a row
|Sableye encounter
|Transfer 5 Pokémon
|Shuppet encounter
|Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon
|Duskull encounter
|Catch 5 grass-type Pokémon
|10 Sceptile Mega Energy
|Power up 10 grass-type Pokémon
|10 Sceptile Mega Energy
|Catch 5 fire-type Pokémon
|10 Blaziken Mega Energy
|Power up 10 fire-type Pokémon
|10 Blaziken Mega Energy
|Catch 5 water-type Pokémon
|10 Swampert Mega Energy
|Power up 10 water-type Pokémon
|10 Swampert Mega Energy
|Primal Surge: Catch 10 Pokémon
|20 Poké Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, 10 Razz Berries, 10 Pinap Berries or 1000 Stardust
|Primal Surge: Hatch an egg
|Surskit, Gulpin, or Cacnea encounter
|Primal Surge: Power up ground-type Pokémon 5 times
|Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip encounter
|Primal Surge: Power up water-type Pokémon 5 times
|Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip encounter
|Primal Surge: Win a raid
|Pikachu (Brendan’s hat or May’s bow) encounter
|Primal Surge: Earn a candy walking with your buddy
|20 Poké Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, 10 Razz Berries, 10 Pinap Berries or 1000 Stardust
Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn eggs
- Most of the stuff in these eggs are pretty standard, but notably there are regional Pokémon available — Torkoal, Tropius and Relicanth — in 10 km eggs.
2 km eggs
- Pichu
- Igglybuff
- Treecko
- Torchic
- Mudkip
- Azurill
- Wynaut
5 km eggs
7 km eggs
- Trapinch
- Feebas
- Bagon
- Beldum
10 km eggs
- Torkoal
- Tropius
- Relicanth
Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn raid targets
Primal Kyogre and Groudon are similar to Mega Pokémon. They are the only Pokémon with Primal forms, but they become more powerful when in this temporary form.
1-star raids
5-star raids
Primal raids
- Primal Kyogre
- Primal Groudon