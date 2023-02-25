Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn guide to event tickets, bonuses, habitat schedule

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn is a huge two-day global event that takes place on Feb. 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time. The event brings out tons of Hoenn region Pokémon, including region exclusives and the debut of Primal Reversion for Kyogre and Groudon.

During the event, there are rotating habitats that change the spawns, special Pokémon in raids like Deoxys, and other perks to enjoy. We list them out below.

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event tickets explained

This year, the event is mostly free. Players can fork out $4.99 for the optional Masterwork Research Tasks that rewards a Shiny Jirachi, but that is the only money-gated part of this event.

The “Chasing Legends” Special Research is free for all players who open the game during the weekend, as well as the Latios or Latias Photo Safari quest.

As well as this, make sure you have chosen Ruby or Sapphire in the “Primal Rumblings” Special Research, as this will tweak certain elements to the event, including participation in the on-going ‘Primal Surge’ contest for who can complete the most Field Research each hour (boosting wild Pokémon and Primal Raids for either team) as well as whether you’ll see wild encounters for Latias and Latios.

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event bonuses

As a free event, bonuses are few and far between. As well as the aforementioned quests available for all players, other Go Tour Hoenn event bonuses include:

An additional guaranteed Candy XL from in-person Primal Raids

Incense may attract Unown, Brendan’s hat / May’s bow costume Pikachu

Chance of 5 Latios or Latias Mega Energy when spinning PokéStops

To confirm – there are no changes to egg hatching distances for the duration of the event.

The rest of this page explains the other changes to habitat spawns, incense, raids, eggs and field research.

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn rotating habitats schedule and spawns

Each habitat will rotate after an hour, with each getting two slots per day. You can check to see which habitat is active in the “Today’s View” section of the menu.

Go Tour Hoenn Rotating Habitat Schedule

The habitats will rotate at the following times:

Blistering Sands : 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. local time

: 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. local time Eerie Mists : 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., 3-4 p.m. local time

: 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., 3-4 p.m. local time Verdant Earth : 12-1 p.m., 4-5 p.m. local time

: 12-1 p.m., 4-5 p.m. local time Ancient Shores: 1-2 p.m., 5-6 p.m. local time

The specific spawns in each habitat are as follows:

Blistering Sands spawns

Torchic

Poochyena

Lotad

Nincada

Makuhita

Nosepass

Aron

Cacnea

Numel

Baltoy

Bagon

Eerie Mists spawns

Ralts

Surskit

Whismur

Meditite

Spoink

Zangoose

Seviper

Chimecho

Absol

Snorunt

Luvdisc

Beldum

Verdant Earth spawns

Treecko

Zigzagoon

Wurmple

Seedot

Shroomish

Slakoth

Skitty

Mawile

Electrike

Roselia

Gulpin

Swablu

Ancient Shores spawns

Mudkip

Taillow

Wingull

Carvanha

Barboach

Corphish

Lileep

Anorith

Feebas

Spheal

Clamperl

Incense spawns in Go Tour: Hoenn

The following Pokémon will have increased spawn rates when you use an Incense:

Pikachu (Brendan’s hat)

Pikachu (May’s bow)

Unown E, H, N, O

New shiny Pokémon in Go Tour: Hoenn

Unown H

Surskit

Gulpin

Torkoal

Cacnea

Kecleon

Tropius

Relicanth

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Collection Challenges

The Collection Challenges can be found in the “Today’s View” section. You get a few rewards for catching Pokémon from the various habitats listed above.

Global Collection Challenge: Blistering Sands

Torchic

Cacnea

Numel

Nincada

Rewards: 1 Incense, 5 Great Balls, Pikachu (May’s bow) encounter

Global Collection Challenge: Verdant Earth

Treecko

Gulpin

Slakoth

Swablu

Rewards: 1 Incense, 5 Great Balls, Pikachu (May’s bow) encounter

Global Collection Challenge: Eerie Mists

Surskit

Chimecho

Ralts

Absol

Rewards: 1 Incense, 5 Great Balls, Pikachu (Brendan’s hat) encounter

Global Collection Challenge: Ancient Shores

Mudkip

Feebas

Anorith

Clamperl

Rewards: 1 Incense, 5 Great Balls, Pikachu (Brendan’s hat) encounter

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Field Research, Timed Research, and Special Research

There are a number of Special Research quests going live during the course of the event:

As mentioned, be sure to have also picked Ruby or Sapphire in the “Primal Rumblings” Special Research to ensure you unlock Latios or Latias Timed Research and get the most out of the event.

As well as this, there is also field research to unlock, including the mysterious Spooky Cipher tasks. The complete list is as follows:

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event Field Research and rewards Task Reward Task Reward Evolve a Nincada Shedinja encounter Make 3 great throws in a row Sableye encounter Transfer 5 Pokémon Shuppet encounter Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon Duskull encounter Catch 5 grass-type Pokémon 10 Sceptile Mega Energy Power up 10 grass-type Pokémon 10 Sceptile Mega Energy Catch 5 fire-type Pokémon 10 Blaziken Mega Energy Power up 10 fire-type Pokémon 10 Blaziken Mega Energy Catch 5 water-type Pokémon 10 Swampert Mega Energy Power up 10 water-type Pokémon 10 Swampert Mega Energy Primal Surge: Catch 10 Pokémon 20 Poké Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, 10 Razz Berries, 10 Pinap Berries or 1000 Stardust Primal Surge: Hatch an egg Surskit, Gulpin, or Cacnea encounter Primal Surge: Power up ground-type Pokémon 5 times Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip encounter Primal Surge: Power up water-type Pokémon 5 times Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip encounter Primal Surge: Win a raid Pikachu (Brendan’s hat or May’s bow) encounter Primal Surge: Earn a candy walking with your buddy 20 Poké Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, 10 Razz Berries, 10 Pinap Berries or 1000 Stardust

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn eggs

Most of the stuff in these eggs are pretty standard, but notably there are regional Pokémon available — Torkoal, Tropius and Relicanth — in 10 km eggs.

2 km eggs

Pichu

Igglybuff

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Azurill

Wynaut

5 km eggs

7 km eggs

Trapinch

Feebas

Bagon

Beldum

10 km eggs

Torkoal

Tropius

Relicanth

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn raid targets

Primal Kyogre and Groudon are similar to Mega Pokémon. They are the only Pokémon with Primal forms, but they become more powerful when in this temporary form.

1-star raids

5-star raids

Primal raids