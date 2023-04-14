Pokémon Go Togetic Community Day guide

Pokémon Go is having a Togetic Community Day event on April 15 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time.

As expected with a Community Day event, Togetic will spawn in huge numbers with a high chance to appear shiny. There are also several other bonuses and perks, which we’ve listed out below.

How do I catch a shiny Togetic?

According to research conducted by Pokémon community site The Silph Road, Shiny rates on Community Days are about 1 in 24, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, you should find quite a few shiny Pokémon.

If you’re short on time or Poké Balls, you can pop an Incense, then quickly tap each Togetic to check for shiny ones, running from any that aren’t shiny. Notably, any Togetic you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so that should help identify which ones you may have already checked.

What Community Day move does Togetic’s evolution learn?

If you evolve Togetic into Togekiss between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. in your local time, it will learn fighting-type charged move Aura Sphere.

If you miss out on evolving it during this period, you will likely be able to evolve it during a Community Day weekend event in December to get Aura Sphere. If you don’t want to wait, you can use an Elite TM to get the move.

How does Togekiss do in the meta?

Good fairy-type Pokémon are far and few between, but Togekiss holds its weight in PvE content (gyms and raids). It’s bulky with a solid moveset, so we recommend having one or two on deck. Set it up with Charm and Dazzling Gleam and you’re set.

What about Community Day move Aura Sphere? In PvP, its fighting-typing won’t move the needle much on where Togekiss will sit in the meta, though early analysis by JRE47 on The Silph Road subreddit suggests it could replace Flamethrower as an ideal second move, especially as it’ll set Togekiss up better against steel- and rock-types, which can be dominant in certain leagues and cups.

When it comes to raids, having Aura Sphere is “not too big of a deal,” according to analysis by Teban54 on The Silph Road, because — in short — while there are some circumstances where Aura Sphere will outperform Dazzling Gleam, those examples (against Darkrai, Kyurem, and Terrakion) are few and far between.

How do I make the most of Togetic Community Day?

The following bonuses will be active during Togetic Community Day:

1 ⁄ 4 hatch distance for eggs placed into Incubators during the event

⁄ hatch distance for eggs placed into Incubators during the event Doubled candy for catching Pokémon

Doubled chance for level 31+ trainers to get XL candy from catching Pokémon

Incense lasts three hours

Lure Modules lasts three hours

Togetic special photobombs when taking snapshots

One additional special trade

Stardust cost halved for trading

That said, you should definitely put your eggs into Incubators and pop an Incense and try to nab some powerful Togetic.

If you can Mega Evolve Pidgeot, Aerodactyl, Gardevoir, Altaria, or Salamence, you’ll score additional Togepi Candy per catch thanks to the overlap of flying- and fairy-types.

In addition to all of this, Niantic is still running special four-star raids from 5-10 p.m. in your local time, where if you clear the Togetic raid, Togetic will spawn in a 300-meter radius around the gym for 30 minutes. These raids cannot be done remotely. If the usual 2-5 p.m. spawn increase doesn’t get you the Togetic you wanted, you can try raiding for another chance.