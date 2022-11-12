Pokémon Go Teddiursa Community Day guide

Pokémon Go is having a Teddiursa Community Day event on Nov. 12 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in your local time.

As expected with a Community Day event, Teddiursa will spawn in huge numbers with a high chance for it to appear shiny. There are also several other bonuses and perks, which we’ve list out below.

How do I catch a shiny Teddiursa?

According to research conducted by Pokémon community site The Silph Road, Shiny rates on Community Days are about 1 in 24, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, you should find quite a few shiny Pokémon.

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Niantic

If you’re short on time or Poké Balls, you can pop an Incense, then quickly tap each Teddiursa to check for shiny ones, running from any that aren’t shiny. Notably, any Teddiursa you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so that should help identify which ones you may have already checked.

What Community Day move does Teddiursa’s evolution learn?

If you evolve Teddiursa into Ursaluna from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. in your local time, it will learn the charged move High Horsepower.

If you miss out on evolving it during this period, you will likely be able to evolve it during a Community Day weekend event in December to get High Horsepower. If you don’t want to wait, you can use an Elite TM to get the move.

How does Ursaluna do in the meta?

Ursaluna is neither great for PvP or PvE battles because of its moveset. While High Horsepower is strong, its lack of strong fast moves make it a benchwarmer at the moment. You can see a full analysis by expert JRE47 on The Silph Road subreddit.

We recommend grabbing a few with High Horsepower in hopes that more moves will be added to its moveset in the future.

How do I make the most of Teddiursa Community Day?

The following bonuses will be active during Litwick Community Day:

Tripled Stardust for catching Pokémon

Doubled candy for catching Pokémon

Doubled chance for level 31+ trainers to get XL candy from catching Pokémon

Incense lasts three hours

Lure Modules lasts three hours

Teddiursa special photobombs when taking snapshots

One additional special trade

Stardust cost halved for trading

That said, you should definitely pop a Star Piece and an Incense and try to nab some powerful Teddiursa.

If you can Mega Evolve Pidgeot, Kandaskhan, or Lopunny, you’ll score additional Dratini Candy per catch.

In addition to all this, Niantic is still running special four-star raids from 5-10 p.m., where if you clear the Ursaring raid, Teddiursa will spawn in a 300-meter radius around the gym for 30 minutes. These raids cannot be done remotely. If the usual 2-5 p.m. spawn increase doesn’t get you the Teddiursa you wanted, you can try raiding for another chance.