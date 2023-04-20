Pokémon Go ‘Sustainability Week’ 2023 event guide

Pokémon Go is hosting its yearly “Sustainability Week” event celebrating Pokémon that make the planet green. During the event, tons of grass- and water-type Pokémon will be spawning and there’s a handful of other event perks. The event runs from April 20-26.

There are lots of perks that involve your buddy Pokémon. They’ll stay on the map longer after feeding it, earn hearts via walking faster, and bring back gifts more often if you’re at Great or higher with them.

Special Research tasks that reward you with the mythical Pokémon Shaymin also launched alongside this event. You can see all the steps and rewards in our “Grass and Gratitude” Shaymin research guide.

This event also adds the Bounsweet family to the game, as well as shiny forms for the Drilbur family, which you may find if you’re lucky.

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Niantic

Below, we’ve listed out all the perks for Pokémon Go’s “Sustainability Week” 2023 event.

Sustainability Week 2023 Timed Research and rewards

Step 1 of 4

Use 4 berries to help catch Pokémon (Drilbur encounter)

Feed your buddy 5 times (5 Pinap Berries)

Take 5 snapshots of your buddy (Trubbish encounter)

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, 1 Star Piece

Step 2 of 4

Use 7 berries to help catch Pokémon (Trubbish encounter)

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy (10 Nanab Berries)

Play with your buddy (Bounsweet encounter)

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Incense

Step 3 of 4

Use 9 berries to help catch Pokémon (Drilbur encounter)

Earn 2 candies exploring with your buddy (Grimer encounter)

Use an Incense (Bounsweet encounter)

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 1,500 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries

Step 4 of 4

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon (Binacle encounter)

Earn 3 candies exploring with your buddy (Drilbur encounter)

Receive a souvenir from your buddy (Bounsweet encounter)

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, 15 Ultra Balls

Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2023 event Field Research and rewards Task Reward Task Reward Catch 3 ground-type Pokémon Drilbur encounter Catch 5 rock-type Pokémon 2 Pinap Berries Catch 5 water-type Pokémon 3 Razz Berries Feed your buddy 3 times Drilbur encounter Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon Drilbur encounter

Increased Pokémon spawns for Sustainability Week 2023

Squirtle

Shellder

Larvitar

Wailmer

Drilbur

Cottonee

Petilil

Dwebble

Foongus

Froakie

Binacle

Bounsweet

7 km egg hatches for Sustainability Week 2023