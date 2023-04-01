Every Tuesday, Pokémon Go hosts a Spotlight Hour, a special hour where the spawn rates for one Pokémon are boosted greatly. There’s also usually some kind of doubled up bonus, like doubled candy or XP, during this time.

What is Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go?

Spotlight Hour events run from 6 p.m. until 6:59 p.m. in your local time. They can be a great way to stock up candy for a specific Pokémon you’re trying to power up and evolve or even find a shiny.

Shiny rates are not boosted during Spotlight Hours, based on data gathered by Pokémon community The Silph Road. However, the sheer number of Pokémon that spawn during the hour-long weekly event will give you an improved chance of clicking on a random shiny. The more Pokémon you click on, the more opportunity you have to catch a shiny Pokémon.

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour schedule for April 2023

The featured Pokémon for the April 2023 Spotlight Hours are the following:

April 4 : Exeggcute, double candy for catching Pokémon

: Exeggcute, double candy for catching Pokémon April 11 : Shellder, double candy for transferring Pokémon

: Shellder, double candy for transferring Pokémon April 18 : Trapinch, double XP for evolving Pokémon

: Trapinch, double XP for evolving Pokémon April 25: Tangela, double Stardust for catching Pokémon

How to make the most of Pokémon Go Spotlight Hours

Thanks to the hefty bonuses included every week with Spotlight Hours, some expert players strategize when to transfer or evolve their Pokémon.

For example, if you have a ton of Pidgey to evolve for XP or a bunch of Pokémon you need to evolve to complete your Pokédex, you might want to wait until the Trapinch Spotlight Hour on April 18, as you’ll get even more XP. You can use a Lucky Egg for this hour to increase your gains even more.

If you’re sitting on a bunch of extra legendary Pokémon you don’t need anymore, consider dumping them during Shellder Spotlight Hour on April 11 to get even more candy.