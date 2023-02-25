Pokémon Go ‘Spooky Cipher’ research tasks, rewards

“Spooky Cipher” research tasks are a surprise addition to the Go Tour: Hoenn event in Pokémon Go in Feb. 2023.

These four research tasks obscure the challenges required to complete them – making their requirements more difficult than usual.

You’ll then encounter a Pokémon as a reward, which as per other research tasks in Pokémon Go, is also a mystery from the outset.

This page explains all four Spooky Cipher research tasks and their respective encounters.

Spooky Cipher research tasks, reward encounters

There are four Spooky Cipher research tasks to discover. While most letters have been obscured, you can work out the requirement by matching the length and what few letters are visible with the following list:

Evolve a Nincada – Shedinja encounter

– Shedinja encounter Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row – Sableye encounter

– Sableye encounter Transfer 5 Pokémon – Shuppet encounter

– Shuppet encounter Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Duskull encounter

As shown, all four Spooky Cipher research tasks reward you with an Ghost-type Pokémon encounter.

These are the only way to catch these Pokemon during the Go Tour Hoenn event weekend — though since they are not subject to any particular Collection Challenge requirements, consider them an optional extra as you play.

Other challenges during Go Tour Hoenn includes “Chasing Legends” (free for all players), Spooky Cipher research quests and Masterwork: “Wish Granted” (premium quest from the shop).

You can also encounter Latios or Latias, Primal Kyogre and Groudon and regionals Torkoal, Tropius, and Relicanth.