Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023, ‘Lucky Wishes’ Timed Research guide

To celebrate Lunar New Year, Pokémon Go is running an event filled with red Pokémon and Pokémon with rabbit-like traits from Jan. 19-23.

Throughout the event, players will be able to do two Special Trades per day. The chance to become Lucky Friends and get Lucky Pokémon via trade will also be increased.

In addition, players will also get doubled Stardust from gifts, and Darumaka’s shiny rate will be increased.

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Image source: Niantic/The Pokémon Company

There’s also a special set of Timed Research, specific Pokémon spawns, and other event bonuses, which we list out below.

Pokémon Go Lucky Wishes Timed Research

Lucky Wishes step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Pokémon (15 Poké Balls)

Spin 3 PokéStops or gyms (10 Great Balls)

Power up Pokémon 5 times (2 Silver Pinap Berries)

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, 1 Lucky Egg

After completing the first step, the Timed Research will branch into different routes, depending on what you want to focus on. The tasks are almost the same and the rewards for the steps are the same, but the final rewards differ.

Lucky Wishes step 2 of 2 (hatching eggs)

Catch 10 Pokémon (Bunnelby encounter)

Catch 25 Pokémon (Magikarp encounter)

Catch 8 different species of Pokémon (Combusken encounter)

Hatch 3 eggs (Galarian Darumaka encounter)

Send 25 gifts to friends (Azumarill encounter)

Rewards: Darumaka encounter, 1 Egg Incubator

Lucky Wishes step 2 of 2 (using daily Adventure Incense)

Catch 10 Pokémon (Bunnelby encounter)

Catch 25 Pokémon (Magikarp encounter)

Catch 8 different species of Pokémon (Combusken encounter)

Catch 15 Pokémon from daily Adventure Incense (Galarian Darumaka encounter)

Send 25 gifts to friends (Azumarill encounter)

Rewards: Darumaka encounter, 10 Golden Razz Berries, 25 Ultra Balls

Lucky Wishes step 2 of 2 (collecting Stardust)

Catch 10 Pokémon (Bunnelby encounter)

Catch 25 Pokémon (Magikarp encounter)

Catch 8 different species of Pokémon (Combusken encounter)

Earn 7,500 Stardust (Galarian Darumaka encounter)

Send 25 gifts to friends (Azumarill encounter)

Rewards: Darumaka encounter, 1 Star Piece

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event Field Research and rewards Task Reward Task Reward Catch 25 Pokémon Darumaka or Galarian Darumaka encounter Open 3 gifts Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Tepig, Fennekin, or Litten encounter Send 2 gifts with a sticker attached Buneary or Bunnelby encounter Trade a Pokémon Paras or Combee encounter

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 spawn increases

Ponyta

Magmar

Magikarp

Flareon

Slugma

Numel

Combee

Buneary

Darumaka

Fennekin

Bunnelby

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 7 km eggs

Chingling

Riolu

Darumaka

Galarian Darumaka

Scraggy

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event raid targets