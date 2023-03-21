Pokémon Go ‘Let’s Go’ event, Collection Challenge guide

Pokémon Go is having a “Let’s Go” themed event that focuses on Ditto and Meltan, as part of the Rising Heroes season. The event lasts from March 21-29, and features a Collection Challenge that rewards a Meltan guaranteed.

The event features both Ditto and Meltan, changing the disguises Ditto can turn into and allowing you to use the Mystery Box to get Meltan more often. Meltan can also be shiny when picked up from a Mystery Box.

Notably, this event also includes the launch of seasonal Special Research, which will be able to be claimed until June 1. Make sure to log in and grab the research if you want it, as it won’t expire once you start it.

You can also catch Pansear, Panpour, and Pansage in the wild. This is a rarity, as the three monkey Pokémon are usually regional exclusives. Make sure to use Pinap Berries on your non-native monkey Pokémon to get more candy when catching it. (They each require 50 to evolve.)

Candy gained from transferring Pokémon during the event period is also doubled, so make sure to use that to your advantage.

Below we list out the other perks and bonuses that are part of the “Let’s Go” event.

Let’s Go Collection Challenge

Catch the following for a reward:

Ditto

Pansage

Pansear

Panpour

Reward: 5,000 XP, Meltan encounter

Pokémon Go Let’s Go event Field Research tasks

There is only one event-themed Field Research task:

Catch 3 Ditto (Pansage, Pansear, or Panpour encounter)

Increased Pokémon spawns for the Let’s Go event

Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Ditto

Crophish

Starly

Pansage

Pansear

Panpour

Roggenrola

Tympole

Trubbish

Galarian Stunfisk

Litleo

Goomy

Let’s Go event raid targets