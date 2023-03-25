Pokémon Go ‘From the Shadows’ quest steps, rewards

From the Shadows is the latest Giovanni research quest in Pokémon Go.

Making its debut in late March 2023 as part of the Let’s Go event, it ends with an encounter and opportunity to catch Shadow Regice.

From the Shadows is part of a long line of Giovanni research quests, which started back in 2019 with A Troubling Situation. If From the Shadows is not appearing for you, first clear the most recent Giovanni quest in your quest log — the previous one was February 2023’s Shadowy Skirmishes — to allow this new quest to become available.

The second half of the Let’s Go event sees a Team Go Rocket Takeover, which ushers in changes to Eggs and Shadow Pokémon, which will be active until the event concludes on Wednesday, March 29 at 8 p.m. local time.

From the Shadows tasks and rewards

From the Shadows Special Research will be available to unlock until the next Giovanni quest and highlighted Shadow Legendary encounter arrives later in the year. Once unlocked, there is no time limit to complete the quest.

Step 1 of 5

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts (5 Super Potions)

Catch 2 Shadow Pokémon (20 Poké Balls)

Purify 1 Shadow Pokémon (3 Revives)

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, 3 Mysterious Components

Step 2 of 5

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts (1 Mysterious Component)

Catch 4 Shadow Pokémon (15 Great Balls)

Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon (1 Mysterious Component)

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 3 of 5

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 5

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss (10 Hyper Potions)

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss (10 Ultra Balls)

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss (6 Max Revives)

Rewards: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, 2 Golden Razz Berries

You’ll be able to catch the final Shadow Pokémon in Giovanni’s team once you have used your Super Rocket Radar. This varies depending on when you play the quest; from March 2023 until when the next Giovanni quest debuts, this will be Shadow Regice.

Step 5 of 5

Claim reward (2,500 XP)

Claim reward (2,500 XP)

Claim reward (2,500 XP)

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Credit to Amiibofan101 on reddit for helping fill in the gaps with the above quest steps.

Team Go Rocket Takeover event changes

As well as the above quest, the second half of the Let’s Go event also hosts a Team Go Rocket Takeover until Wednesday, March 29 at 8 p.m. local time, with the following changes:

Boosted Team Go Rocket balloon spawns and PokéStop encounters

Shadow Pokémon can forget Charged Attack Frustration with a Charged TM

Rocket Grunts changing their Shadow Pokémon line-ups, which include Alolan Grimer, Phanpy, Treecko, Torchic, Driftloon and more

Leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo changing their team line-ups

Giovanni changing team line-up

12km Egg changes

Absol

Deino

Larvitar

Pancham

Pawniard

Salandit

Sandile

Scraggy

Skorupi

Skrelp

Vullaby

Best of luck taking down Giovanni once again!