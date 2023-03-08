Pokémon Go ‘Festival of Colors’ 2023 event, Collection Challenge guide

Pokémon Go is hosting its “Festival of Colors” event for 2023, coinciding with the real-life holiday Holli. The event runs from March 8-14.

Notably, this event allows you to get shiny Smeargle from photobombs and includes the release of two new Pokémon: Mega Medicham and Bruxish.

Throughout the event, Lure Modules will last for three hours instead of 30 minutes and friendship gains will be doubled.

We list out the other event perks below.

Pokémon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge



Catch the following for a reward:

Koffing

Stunky

Wobbuffet

Natu

Shuckle

Paras

Krabby

Bruxish

Sandy Cloak Burmy

Trash Cloak Burmy

Plant Cloak Burmy

Evolve Burmy into Mothim

Reward: 20,000 XP and a Lure Module

Note that only male Burmy evolves into Mothim. Female Burmy evolve into Wormadam instead.

Pokémon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Field Research and rewards Task Reward Task Reward Catch 5 different species of Pokémon Castform encounter Catch 8 different species of Pokémon Burmy encounter Catch 10 different species of Pokémon Oricorio encounter Catch 15 Pokémon Grimer encounter

Pokémon Go Festival of Colors 2023 increased spawns



Paras

Krabby

Lickitung

Koffing

Natu

Wobbuffet

Shuckle

Galarian Zigzagoon

Wingull

Burmy

Stunky

Bruxish

Pokémon Go Festival of Colors 2023 raid targets