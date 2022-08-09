Pokémon Go Fest 2022 finale event dates, raids, and exclusives announced

Pokémon Go Fest 2022, the event that kicked off globally in June and played out locally in Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo, will come to a conclusion (globally, again) on Saturday, Aug. 27. Pokémon Go players will get access to all four of the game’s existing Ultra Beasts, which will be appearing in five-star raids, and four rotating habitats with themed Pokémon. That includes Pikachu wearing a scarf.

The Pokémon Go Fest 2022 finale event will run for eight hours, from 10 a.m. local time to 6 p.m. local time. During that time, five-star raids will feature the following Ultra Beasts:

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Phermomosa

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Buzzwole

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Xurkitree

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree

Players will also see the following Pokémon in habitats:

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf, Scyther, Pinsir, Sudowoodo, Hitmontop, Meditite, Anorith, Kricketot, Woobat, and Karrablast

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf, Machop, Geodude, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Magmar, Numel, Cranidos, Drilbur, and Axew

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf, Electrike, Electabuzz, Shinx, Lileep, Burmy (Sandy Cloak), Combee, Foongus, Joltik, Shelmet, and Stunfisk

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf, Bulbasaur, Clefairy, Tentacool, Chansey, Tangela, Omanyte, Chikorita, Turtwig, Burmy (Plant Cloak), Munna, Frillish, Swirlix, and Skrelp

During the Saturday event, all players will get access to a Special Research story and a chance to catch Munna — now with a chance to be shiny — by taking snapshots in Pokémon Go.

Ticket holders will also get the following bonuses:

You’ll be able to encounter Shiny Unown N and Unown X

Spin Photo Discs at Gyms to earn up to nine free Daily Raid Passes. These can be used only for in-person raids.

Take up to five snapshots during the event for an encounter with Munna

Earn an extra 5,000 XP in raid rewards when you win an in-person raid

Incense activated during event hours will last for two hours

Earn triple XP for spinning Photo Discs at PokéStops and Gyms

One-half hatch distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during event hours

Starting at 10 a.m. local time, Trainers who have caught Sky Forme Shaymin will be able to change its form to Land Forme Shaymin, and vice-versa

Tickets for the finale event cost $10.99 through the Pokémon Go in-game shop. Players who purchased tickets for the original Pokémon Go Fest 2022 main event in June will already have access.

More details are available at the official Pokémon Go website.