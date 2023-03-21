Pokémon Go Ditto disguises list for March 2023

Ditto is an elusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go, as it disguises itself and you can’t actually just catch one straight-up.

In order to find Ditto, you’ll want to find the Pokémon that it currently disguises itself as. For example, you may see a Diglett, and it’ll stay a Diglett once you tap on it, but it’s secretly a Ditto. Once you catch that Pokémon, you’ll be met with an “Oh?” prompt, and it’ll turn into a Ditto — if you’re lucky.

Ditto’s chosen disguises changes from time to time, so you’ll want to make sure you know what the disguises are currently if you’re Ditto hunting — specially if you are after a shiny.

Below, we list out the current Ditto disguises.

Pokémon Go Ditto disguises in March 2023

As of March 21, 2023, Ditto can be any of the following:

Diglett (Gen 1, Kanto)

(Gen 1, Kanto) Grimer (Gen 1, Kanto)

(Gen 1, Kanto) Snubbull (Gen 2, Johto)

(Gen 2, Johto) Corphish (Gen 3, Hoenn)

(Gen 3, Hoenn) Starly (Gen 4, Sinnoh)

(Gen 4, Sinnoh) Roggenrola (Gen 5, Unova)

(Gen 5, Unova) Tympole (Gen 5, Unova)

(Gen 5, Unova) Litleo (Gen 6, Kalos)

The last change came during March 2023’s Let’s Go/Team Go Rocket Takeover event.

How to find shiny Ditto in Pokémon Go

There’s a few things to know about Ditto and shiny hunting. For one, if you encounter a shiny Pokémon that can be a Ditto, it will never be a Ditto. Don’t worry, you won’t lose your shiny.

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Niantic

Finding a shiny Ditto is just the luck of the draw. Any Ditto you find and catch has a chance to be shiny and the shiny rates are higher than usual. Expert research group The Silph Road says it’s about a one in 64 chance to be shiny. You’ll just have to get lucky when you find disguised Pokémon.

Shiny Ditto was initially made available to players via a paid Special Research Task set for the Kanto Tour back in 2021, but is now just a regular encounter.