Pokémon Go ‘Chasing Legends’ choose a path: Cacnea, Gulpin or Surskit?

“Chasing Legends” is special research introduced as part of the Go Tour: Hoenn event in Pokémon Go in Feb. 2023.

The event follows the story of helping Rhi figure out the deal with Hoenn folklore, including the Red and Blue Orbs.

Once you start this Pokémon Go research, you’ll be able to finish it whenever you want with no timer, but it’ll be much easier to complete during the event.

You do not need to pay any money to do this research. The paid $4.99 ticket that goes with this event is for the Masterwork Research and shiny Jirachi instead.

Notably, this research rewards Primal Energy for Kyogre or Groudon, as well as TMs.

Below we list out the steps to completing the “Chasing Legends” Special Research.

Choose a path between Cacnea, Gulpin, or Surskit explained

A reoccurring feature in recent research tasks in Pokémon Go is making a choice, and Chasing Legends is no different — this time between three Gen 3 Pokémon – Cacnea, Gulpin, or Surskit.

Making this choice will change the requirements and encounters in Step 2.

If you’re struggling to make a decision, or aren’t sure where to catch each respective Pokémon, know all three can be found in the wild as part of the rotating habitats throughout the event, so none are missable.

In short – go with your favourite and know it will only impact the second step of the quest!

From there, the steps will remain the same for all players. However, there is an additional difference based on your Ruby or Sapphire choice, giving you Primal Energy for Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre respectively.

Here is every quest step in detail:

Chasing Legends step 1 of 6

Power up Pokémon 15 times (3 Incense)

Rewards: 5 Kyogre Candy, 5 Groudon Candy, Absol encounter

After this step, the research branches into three options: Cacnea, Gulpin, or Surskit. Whoever you pick will appear as encounters during the next step of the research.

Chasing Legends step 2 of 6

Use an Incense (Cacnea/Gulpin/Surskit encounter, depending on your choice)

Catch 5 Cacnea/Gulpin/Surskit (Cacnea/Gulpin/Surskit encounter, depending on your choice)

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon (Cacnea/Gulpin/Surskit encounter, depending on your choice)

Rewards: 2 Premium Battle Passes, 30 Poké Balls, 5 Ultra Balls

Chasing Legends step 3 of 6

Spin 15 PokéStops or gyms (Plusle encounter)

Explore 1 km (Solrock encounter)

Catch 10 fire-, grass-, or ground-type Pokémon (Trapinch encounter)

Catch 1 Groudon (Volbeat encounter)

Rewards: Castform (Sunny) encounter, 10 Groudon Candy, 200 Groudon Primal Energy *

Note: You only get the Groudon Primal Energy if you picked Ruby in the “Primal Rumblings” Special Research.

Chasing Legends step 4 of 6

Spin 15 PokéStops or gyms (Minun encounter)

Explore 1 km (Lunatone encounter)

Catch 10 water-, electric-, or bug-type Pokémon (Wailmer encounter)

Catch 1 Kyogre (Illumise encounter)

Rewards: Castform (Rainy) encounter, 10 Kyogre Candy, 200 Kyogre Primal Energy *

Note: You only get the Kyogre Primal Energy if you picked Sapphire in the “Primal Rumblings” Special Research.

Chasing Legends step 5 of 6

Rewards: 1 Charged TM, 1 Fast TM

Chasing Legends step 6 of 6

Claim reward (2,023 XP)

Claim reward (2,023 Stardust)

Rewards: Spinda encounter

All done? Other challenges during Go Tour Hoenn includes Spooky Cipher research quests and completing Masterwork: “Wish Granted” research (premium quest from the shop).

You can also encounter Latios or Latias, Primal Kyogre and Groudon and regionals Torkoal, Tropius, and Relicanth during the event weekend.