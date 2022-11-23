Pokémon Go ‘Astral Eclipse’ event, Collection Challenge guide

The last event of the Pokémon Go “Season of Light” is called “Astral Eclipse,” and it introduces the legendary Pokémon Lunala and Solgaleo to the game.
The event adds the last step of Special Research about Cosmog, allowing you to evolve it to its final stage. It also increases the spawn rate of Alolan Pokémon and includes a Collection Challenge.
This event runs from Nov. 23-28.
Astral Eclipse Collection Challenge
Astral Eclipse: Sun Challenge
Catch the following for a reward:
- Solrock
- Yungoos
- Sunkern
- Cottonee
- Petilil
- Alolan Vulpix
Reward: 3,000 Stardust
Astral Eclipse: Moon Challenge
Catch the following for a reward:
- Lunatone
- Alolan Rattata
- Hoothoot
- Clefairy
- Munna
- Alolan Sandshrew
Reward: 3,000 Stardust
Astral Eclipse event Field Research and rewards
- Catch 3 psychic-type Pokémon (Staryu encounter)
- Catch 5 Staryu (1,000 Stardust)
Increased Pokémon spawns for Astral Eclipse
- Alolan Rattata
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Clefairy
- Alolan Vulpix
- Staryu
- Hoothoot
- Sunkern
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Munna
- Cottonee
- Petilil
Astral Eclipse event specific raid targets
- Drifloon
- Frillish
- Inkay
- Rockruff
- Hisuian Braviary