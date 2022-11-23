Pokémon Go ‘Astral Eclipse’ event, Collection Challenge guide

The last event of the Pokémon Go “Season of Light” is called “Astral Eclipse,” and it introduces the legendary Pokémon Lunala and Solgaleo to the game.

The event adds the last step of Special Research about Cosmog, allowing you to evolve it to its final stage. It also increases the spawn rate of Alolan Pokémon and includes a Collection Challenge.

This event runs from Nov. 23-28.

Astral Eclipse Collection Challenge

Astral Eclipse: Sun Challenge

Catch the following for a reward:

Solrock

Yungoos

Sunkern

Cottonee

Petilil

Alolan Vulpix

Reward: 3,000 Stardust

Astral Eclipse: Moon Challenge

Catch the following for a reward:

Lunatone

Alolan Rattata

Hoothoot

Clefairy

Munna

Alolan Sandshrew

Reward: 3,000 Stardust

Astral Eclipse event Field Research and rewards

Catch 3 psychic-type Pokémon (Staryu encounter)

Catch 5 Staryu (1,000 Stardust)

Increased Pokémon spawns for Astral Eclipse

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Sandshrew

Clefairy

Alolan Vulpix

Staryu

Hoothoot

Sunkern

Lunatone

Solrock

Munna

Cottonee

Petilil

Astral Eclipse event specific raid targets