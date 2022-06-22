Pokémon Go adding more Ultra Beasts at Go Fest events

Pokémon Go’s rollout of Ultra Beasts from the Pokémon Sun and Moon games will speed up this summer with three new additions to the mobile game’s Pokédex: Pheromosa, Buzzwole, and Xurkitree. Players who attend a trio of Pokémon Go Fest events in Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo will get them first as part of special research tasks, but all players will get access to them by the end of Pokémon Go’s current season of content.

Here’s how the new trio of Ultra Beasts will roll out:

At Pokémon Go Fest Berlin, which runs July 1-3, Pheromosa, the Lissome Pokémon, will debut

At Pokémon Go Fest Seattle, which runs July 22-24, Buzzwole, the Swollen Pokémon, will debut

At Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo, which runs Aug. 5-7, Xurkitree, the Glowing Pokémon, will debut

The addition of those three Ultra Beasts will also bring a new item to Pokémon Go, the Beast Ball, a new type of Poké Ball. Narratively, those Beast Balls originate from Rhi, the Go Ultra Recon Squad team member that Pokémon Go Fest 2022 players worked with in June to catch Nihilego, the first Ultra Beast to appear in Pokémon Go.

Tickets for those local Pokémon Go Fest events are currently on sale, and a Go Fest finale event is scheduled for Aug. 27.