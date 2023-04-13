Pokémon Go ‘A Mystic Hero’ Research quest steps and rewards

“A Mystic Hero” is a Blanche-themed set of quests in Pokémon Go as part of the season-long Rising Heroes storyline.
Running April 13-17, though there are no event-specific spawns, you can expect two research quests — one Timed, one Special with no end date — as well as bonuses when evolving Pokémon.
Pokémon Go A Mystic Hero Timed Research quest steps
The following research steps — found on the ‘Today’ screen — will be available until the event concludes on April 17 at 8 p.m. local time:
Step 1 of 3
- Catch 5 Pokémon (5 Poké Balls)
- Transfer 3 Pokémon (5 Ninab Berries)
- Evolve a Pokemon (1,000 Stardust)
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, 2 Rare Candy
Step 2 of 3
- Catch 10 Pokémon (5 Poké Balls)
- Transfer 5 Pokémon (5 Razz Berries)
- Evolve 3 Pokémon (3,000 Stardust)
Rewards: 2,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 2 Rare Candy
Step 3 of 3
- Evolve a Pokémon (10 Pinap Berries)
- Evolve 2 Pokémon (15 Poke Balls)
- Evolve 3 Pokémon (15 Great Balls)
- Evolve 4 Pokémon (10 Ultra Balls)
- Evolve 5 Pokémon (3 Silver Pinap Berries)
Rewards: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, Magnetic Lure Module
Pokémon Go A Mystic Hero Special Research quest steps
The following research steps — found on the ‘Special’ screen — has no end date, provided you have logged in and begun the quest during the event:
Step 1 of 3
- Catch 15 Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)
- Use 10 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon (1,000 Stardust)
- Make 10 Great Throws (7 Pinap Berries)
Rewards: 1,500 XP, Eevee encounter
Step 2 of 3
- Evolve 3 Pokémon (50 Eevee Candy)
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon (15 Poké Balls)
- Catch 25 Pokémon (Shelmet Encounter)
Rewards: 2,000 XP, Karrablast encounter
Step 3 of 3
- Make 3 Excellent Throws (5,000 Stardust)
- Earn 5 Candies walking with your Buddy (10 Razz Berries)
- Evolve 10 Pokémon – Inkay Encounter
Rewards: 2,500 XP, Lapras wearing a Blanche-themed accessory Encounter
Thanks to Amiibofan101 on the Silph Road subreddit for filling in the gaps for this and the Special Research quest steps.
Pokémon Go A Mystic Hero Field Research and rewards
- Catch 3 Pokémon (Upgrade, King’s Rock or Sun Stone)
- Catch 5 Pokémon (Sinnoh Stone or Unova Stone)
- Evolve a Pokémon (300 Stardust)
- Evolve 3 Pokémon (1,000 Stardust)
- Evolve 5 Pokémon (2,500 Stardust)
Thanks to the Silph Road research tasks list for the above.
Pokémon Go A Mystic Hero event bonuses
The following bonuses will be available April 13-17:
- Double XP for evolving Pokémon
- Two guaranteed XL Candy for evolving Pokémon
- Lure Modules during the event lasting three hours
Beyond that, there are no special spawns, changes to Eggs or Raid line-ups as part of the event, which means the above bonuses and quests are your focus.