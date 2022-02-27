Pokémon Gen 9: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet revealed

The Pokémon Company announced its next generation of Pokémon games during the Pokémon Presents presentation on Sunday. That’s Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, coming in late 2022.

Right at the end of The Pokémon Company’s 14-minute broadcast, the company showcased a quick preview of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. And it looks lovely, with a mix of lively city areas and idyllic pastures with tons of Pokémon. Of course, we’ve also got a look at the three new Pokémon starters, a grass-type kitten, a fire-type smol alligator, and the water-type duck with a fun hat.

It’s been a busy time for The Pokémon Company, which released Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl — remakes of the beloved Nintendo DS games — in November, followed by Pokémon Legends: Arceus, its new open-world game set in the ancient Sinnoh region (then called Hisui), in January.

In 2019, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield were announced to celebrate Pokémon Day. Those are The Pokémon Company’s most recent “mainline” games in the series, comprising the eighth generation and the first on the Switch platform. They brought players to the Galar region, and introduced new concepts like Gigantamax Pokémon.

Pokémon Day celebrates the anniversary of the franchise’s launch in 1996, with Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green released in Japan.

