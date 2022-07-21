PlayStation’s summer sale offers rare deals on The Quarry and Sifu

If you’ve recently managed to secure a PlayStation 5, you can enjoy your new console while saving on a number of titles thanks to Sony’s Summer Sale promotion in the PlayStation Store, which lasts until August 3rd. Some highlights from the sale include PS5 and PS4 deals on the new teen-horror game The Quarry and martial arts title Sifu, both of which we don’t often see discounts on. PS4 owners can pick up the standard edition of The Quarry for $40.19 ($19.80 off), while the PS5 version is on sale for $46.89 ($23.10 off). In addition, both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Sifu, a challenging kung fu game wherein you must eliminate the martial arts masters who killed your father, are on sale for $31.99 instead of $39.99. Read our Sifu review.

Other notable games from the sale include PS5-optimized versions of God of War (now $9.99 instead of $19.99) and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (now $9.99 instead of $39.99), both of which are slated to receive sequels for the PS5. You can also buy Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $39.89 (about $30 off) and It Takes Two for $19.99 ($30 off), as well as a litany of older titles that are also available via Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription. Read our reviews of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, God of War, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The Quarry The Quarry is an interactive teen slasher from Supermassive Games, the studio behind horror games like Until Dawn.

Sifu (PS4 / PS5) Sifu is a kung fu game in which players must eliminate the five martial arts masters who killed their father.

Those heading out on a vacation soon might want to check out today’s deal on the GoPro Hero 10 Black. Right now, you can pick up the latest model for $349.98 direct from GoPro alongside a one-year GoPro subscription (if you’re a new subscriber). The popular action cam typically retails for $499.99 on its own, while a membership normally costs $49.99 a year, so the current deal saves you about $200. GoPro is also selling a Hero 10 bundle for $449.98 ($210 off), which comes with a one-year GoPro subscription as well as accessories like a spare battery, camera case, magnetic swivel case, 32GB SD card, and a shorty.

The fantastic action camera takes great photos and videos like its predecessor, yet it also comes equipped with a new processor that allows for higher frame rates and increased resolution capture. With it, you can shoot 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, 4K at 120fps, and 2.7K at 240fps, as well as 23MP still photos. The GoPro subscription, meanwhile, grants you unlimited access to premium editing tools in the Quik app, unlimited cloud backup and auto uploads, guaranteed camera replacement, and even GoPro deals of up to 50 percent off. Read our GoPro Hero 10 review.

If you don’t mind buying refurbished products, the last-gen Kindle Paperwhite is currently cheaper at Woot than the entry-level Kindle, at least when purchased new. Right now, you can buy the ad-supported model from 2018 with 8GB of storage and a 90-day Woot warranty for $44.99 instead of $129.99, the price it typically sells for in new condition.

Like the latest Kindle Paperwhite, the last-gen model is a great waterproof e-reader with a six-inch, 300ppi display and support for Audible audiobooks, which you can listen to using a pair of Bluetooth headphones. It may not boast months-long battery life or USB-C support, but it will still last for weeks on a single charge and could be a good, budget-friendly alternative to Amazon’s pricier models. Read our review.

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but it looks like there are still some Prime Day deals lingering around. For example, you can currently buy an unlocked Moto G Stylus with 128GB of storage for $199.99 on Amazon instead of $299.99, which remains the phone’s best price to date. And if you’re on the market for a budget smartphone that comes with a stylus, Motorola’s Moto G Stylus remains one of the best you can buy.

In essence, the Moto G Stylus is a phone that excels at the fundamentals. It offers good battery life, performs well, and comes equipped with a 6.8-inch 1080p display you can use to take notes or doodle on. Admittedly, the 50MP camera isn’t the best, but it still takes decent shots, making this a good phone to grab if you can do without 5G. Read our review.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) Motorola’s new Moto G Stylus is one of our favorite budget-friendly smartphones and, unusually for this price bracket, comes with a built-in stylus. It also performs relatively well and offers a large 6.8-inch LCD display.

A couple of more deals before you go…

Vizio’s M-Series 5.1.2 remains our favorite soundbar under $500 and is currently on sale for $349.99 at GameStop, which is a $150 discount. The powerful soundbar sounds great and comes bundled with a subwoofer and a pair of rear-channel speakers, as well as Dolby Atmos support.

Amazon is selling Garmin’s Venu 2 for an all-time low of $269.99 ($130 off) when you buy it with a slate-colored bezel, black case, and a silicone band. The attractive smartwatch offers a sharp display, good battery life, and an easy-to-navigate interface, though it lacks a mic and a speaker, so you can’t make voice calls. Read our review.

You can buy a four-pack of Apple’s AirTags right now for $89 instead of $99 at Amazon and Walmart, which is just $5 shy of the bundle’s all-time low. Apple’s ultra-wideband Bluetooth trackers are impressively accurate, carry an IP67 rating, and feature user-replaceable batteries and access to Apple’s vast Find My network. Read our review .

. Best Buy is still offering both new and returning subscribers six months of Apple Music for free. Apple typically charges $9.99 a month after a month-long trial, so you’re saving about $50. The ad-free music service offers access to more than 90 million songs, along with support for Apple’s immersive spatial audio feature.

Looking for a good budget-friendly pair of wireless earbuds? You can buy the 1More Colorbuds in green with their case for just $49.99 instead of $99.99 at B&H Photo and for $10 more in other colors from 1More. The stylish pair of buds sounds good, comes with IPX5 water resistance, and offers up to six hours of continuous listening without the case (and 22 with it).