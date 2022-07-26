PlayStation VR2 will offer livestreaming support and a ‘Cinematic Mode’

Sony is finally ready to share early details of PlayStation VR2’s software experience, not just the hardware. The company has previewed a few key features for its PS5 VR headset, including livestreaming support. If you have a PS5 HD Camera, you can broadcast both gameplay and a view of yourself. As you might guess, that could be helpful for Twitch streamers, YouTubers and others who want to share their PSVR2 footage without relying on capture cards and green screens.

The company also explained how it will handle non-VR content. The PSVR2 headset will offer a 1080p “Cinematic Mode” that displays the PS5 interface and conventional games on a virtual screen at refresh rates between 24Hz and 120Hz. This is a very familiar experience if you’ve used VR before, but it will still be helpful if you’d rather not remove your headset to change system settings. Native VR content displays at 4,000 x 2040 with a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.

Other known features exist primarily to prevent accidents. A “see-through” mode lets you quickly peek at the room to avoid a collision or find your controllers. You can also define a customized play area that will warn if you’re too close to the couch or TV. This also isn’t a novel concept, but it could prove crucial to apartment dwellers and anyone else with limited space for walk-around VR experiences.

There are still many more unknowns, such as the VR-native interface. Sony has promised that developers will “soon” have access to this latest experience, though, and it has teased upcoming details for the release date and more games. Don’t be shocked if you hear considerably more about PSVR2 in the near future.