PlayStation VR2: New features, Twitch streaming, see-through mode announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed new details about its upcoming virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR2, on Tuesday, showing off “an early look” at the hardware’s user interface. One of the highlights is a new broadcast mode, where players can stream VR gameplay to platforms like Twitch or YouTube, while using a PlayStation 5 HD Camera.

The option to stream VR games like Horizon Call of the Mountain — as seen in the image above — directly from a PlayStation 5 will be a major advantage over the original PlayStation VR, and a way to showcase the system’s gameplay (while also looking entertainingly silly on camera).

PlayStation VR2 users will be able to comfortably stream and play with relative safety, thanks to a few other new confirmed features. SIE senior staff project manager Yasuo Takahashi announced on Sony’s PlayStation Blog that PlayStation VR2 will include a see-through view, letting users see their surroundings using the headset’s front-mounted cameras. “It comes in handy when you want to easily check where the PS VR2 Sense controllers are in your room without taking the headset off,” Takahashi said.

Players can also scan their surroundings using the PS VR2 headset and Sense controllers to define a custom play area. Those boundaries will, hopefully, prevent users from tripping or smashing their shins against furniture.

“The cameras will allow you to scan the room, while the PS VR2 Sense controllers allow you to expand and further customize the play area to fit your play style and room environment,” Takahashi explained. “While playing, if you get close to the boundary you have set up, you will receive a warning that you are closely approaching the play area boundary. You can modify your settings at any time while PS VR2 is connected. Once you set up your play area, the settings will be saved unless you move into a different play area.”

Sony also outlined two display modes for PlayStation VR2, including the expected VR Mode, where players can experience content in a 360-degree view in a virtual environment. That content will be displayed in 4000×2040 HDR video format (2000×2040 per eye) with 90 Hz/120 Hz frame rate. There’s also Cinematic Mode, where users can view the PlayStation 5 UI and non-VR content on a “virtual cinema screen.” Content in Cinematic Mode will be displayed in 1920×1080 HDR video format with 24 Hz, 60 Hz, or 120 Hz frame rate.

Sony has not yet announced a release date or price for the PS5’s next-generation VR headset.