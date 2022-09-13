PlayStation State of Play time, date, and what to expect for PS5, PSVR2

Sony is promising roughly 20 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation as part of a new State of Play digital showcase coming Tuesday. The latest State of Play livestream will kick off at 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT, and will be streamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Viewers can expect new reveals and updates for 10 games across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR2, Sony said Monday. The focus will be on updates from Sony’s Japanese partners “along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world.” Tokyo Game Show 2022 kicks off on Thursday, where exhibitors like Capcom, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Koei Tecmo, and others will show off their wares.

Possible candidates include Resident Evil Village, which is getting a big update this fall and the remake of Resident Evil 4. Capcom also has Street Fighter 6 and a brand-new game, Exoprimal, on its schedule. Square Enix, which will publish Forspoken early next year and Final Fantasy 16 next summer, may also be present. Of course, Sony itself has a major release planned for later this year, God of War Ragnarok, which could also get some attention on Tuesday.

As for PlayStation VR2 games, Sony and friends have announced a few titles so far, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, Firewall Ultra, No Man’s Sky, and VR support for Resident Evil Village.