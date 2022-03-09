PlayStation State of Play: time and how to watch the March 2022 livestream

A new State of Play, Sony’s Nintendo Direct-style livestream series, will be broadcast Wednesday at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST, offering new details on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games.

Wednesday’s State of Play will be livestreamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels, and will run about 20 minutes, Sony said. You can watch the new State of Play in the YouTube embed above.

Sony says that the State of Play for March 2022 will “focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers,” with updates from other developers located around the world. What won’t appear during Wednesday’s show is Sony’s next-gen virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR2, or any games for that PlayStation 5 accessory.

Titles that could appear on Wednesday’s State of Play include a trio of Square Enix-published games: Forspoken, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and Final Fantasy 16 — producers of the next mainline Final Fantasy game has promised updates some time in early 2022. Resident Evil fans could also finally get a look at the long-rumored Resident Evil 4 remake or the previously announced DLC for Resident Evil Village. (Or, if Capcom does appear, it could show off the PS5 updates for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7.)