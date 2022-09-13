PlayStation State of Play September 2022: News, announcements & trailers

Sony’s latest State of Play livestream packed plenty of games and reveals into 20 minutes: There was a new God of War Ragnarok trailer, an official Tekken 8 announcement, a brand-new game from Team Ninja coming in 2024(!), and Sega’s built-from-the-ground-up remake of a Yakuza spinoff that has, so far, only been available in Japan.

If you didn’t catch all the news, trailers, and updates from Tuesday’s State of Play, you can find the biggest new reveals in The Hamden Journal’s StoryStream below. There’s more to come later this week with the kickoff of Tokyo Game Show 2022 — hence Sony’s focus on games primarily out of Japan — so stay tuned.