PlayStation State of Play March 2022 livestream date, time announced

A new episode of Sony’s State of Play livestream series will air this Wednesday, March 9, promising “new reveals and eye-catching updates for PS5 and PS4 titles,” Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Tuesday.

Wednesday’s State of Play livestream will kick off at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST, and will run about 20 minutes, Sony said. On the PlayStation Blog, Sony explained that the show will “focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers, though we’ll have a few updates from other developers located around the world, too.” The episode will be livestreamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

What won’t appear during Wednesday’s show is Sony’s next-gen virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR2, or any games for that PlayStation 5 accessory.

One game that seems likely to appear during the new State of Play is Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 16. In December, producers for that PS5 game promised “to conduct our next big reveal in spring of 2022,” and with Square Enix’s other big PS5 role-playing game, Forspoken, now delayed to October, there’s plenty of space for a fresh look at the next mainline Final Fantasy.

Sony’s most recent State of Play (and PlayStation Showcase) livestreams have been focused on specific titles, including the recently launched Gran Turismo 7 and Ghostwire: Tokyo.