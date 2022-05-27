PlayStation State of Play livestream announced for June 2

Sony’s next State of Play livestream will arrive on Thursday, June 2, and the PlayStation company is promising “nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation.” That includes “exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2,” Sony said Friday on its PlayStation Blog.

Next week’s State of Play presentation will kick off at 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT, and will be streamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

PlayStation games we should expect to show up include God of War Ragnarok, which is still currently slated for release sometime in 2022 (and has shown signs of an imminent release in recent days), and Final Fantasy 16, which producer Naoki Yoshida has promised a new look at sometime this spring. We may also get a peek at third-party games that have shown up at past PlayStation Showcase and State of Play streams, like cyberpunk cat adventure Stray and Little Devil Inside.