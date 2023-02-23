PlayStation State of Play February 2023: Watch the new ‘Sony Direct’

PlayStation’s next State of Play broadcast is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, and will offer a look at 16 games coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2.

Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will headline the presentation with 15 minutes of “gameplay details and updates,” Sony said. The February State of Play will also include information on “anticipated games” from third-party studios, as well as a peek at five PlayStation VR 2 games expected out later this year.

So what will we see? PlayStation 5’s lineup for 2023 has a handful of highly-anticipated games on the horizon, like Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, both of which are expected out this year. Other third-parties, like Capcom and Bandai Namco, could bring updates on games like Resident Evil 4, Exoprimal, Street Fighter 6, and Tekken 8.

There’s also Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2, the follow-up to 2018’s Spider-Man, which was announced for fall 2023 late last year. Insomniac is also developing a Wolverine game based off the Marvel Comics character — and the studio hasn’t shown much of that just yet. It may be not coming in 2023, but it does feel about time for a look at it.

What time is Sony’s State of Play?

Thursday’s stream will kick off at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST. (Here’s when that is in your time zone.) The show is expected to run about 45 minutes. February’s State of Play will be streamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.