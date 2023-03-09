PlayStation releases The Last of Us Part 1’s PC features and specs

The Last of Us Part 1 is finally coming to PCs on March 28, and PlayStation has just released the new features we can expect in addition to its system requirements. While not quite as demanding as Returnal, the last PlayStation exclusive brought to PCs, The Last of Us Part 1 will test the abilities of even the most modern rigs. The recommended specs for keeping a relatively stable 60 FPS at 4K resolutions with “Ultra High” graphical presets include an Intel Core i5-12600K or Ryzen 9 5900X CPU in addition to either an RX7900X or RTX 4080 graphics card. However, regardless of the games graphical fidelity, you’ll still have to set aside 100 GB of hard drive space for the game’s weighty install size.

The Last of Us Part 1 for PCs is porting over the many improvements featured in the game’s console release from September, including its new graphics, better performance, revamped AI, and more, in addition to a host of accessibility options. However, the PC version is also getting its own improvements, including ultrawide monitor support for both 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios, 3D audio support, and can even introduce haptic feedback if you’re using a DualSense controller in wired mode.

The remastering of Joel and Ellie’s inaugural outing will be available through both Steam and the Epic Games Store starting on March 28. The standard edition is priced at $59.99, while the digital deluxe version, which includes various cosmetic items and in-game boosts, is priced at $69.99.

PlayStation is also selling what’s called the Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part I for PC for $99.99. It includes everything featured in the Digital Deluxe version but also comes with a Steelbook case (with no physical game included, mind you, just a digital voucher) and the four-issue comic series, The Last of Us: American Dreams, with new cover art.