PlayStation Plus will offer eight Yakuza games this year

Sony is bringing eight games to PlayStation Plus this year as it looks to build out the with notable third-party titles. Starting on August 2nd, subscribers on all three tiers will be able to snag on PS4 and PS5. The other two games hitting the base Essential tier as part of August’s are (PS4 and PS5) and Little Nightmares (PS4).

At least for now, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be the only Yakuza game that will hit the Essential tier. Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 the Extra and Premium versions of the service in mid-August. Later this year, Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered and Yakuza 5 Remastered will land on the Premium tier. Those are PS3 games, so they’ll only be available to stream via the cloud. will hit Extra and Premium in the coming months as well.

Unlike Microsoft does with Game Pass, Sony isn’t putting its own blockbuster games out on PlayStation Plus on the day they’re released. It has to find other ways to make the service attractive to lure in new users and keep existing members on board. Yakuza is a popular series and those who want to revisit the earlier games (or check them out for the first time) might be tempted to sign up to PS Plus or keep their subscription going to play through them all.