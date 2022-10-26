PlayStation Plus November 2022 free games announced for PS4, PS5

Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Nov. 1, Sony announced Wednesday.

Nioh 2 is the 2020 follow-up to hit action-RPG Nioh, which launched in 2017. Both Souls-likes were critical and commercial successes for Team Ninja. Nioh 2 stars a player-created protagonist, set in Japan’s turbulent Sengoku period during the late 1500s. The game melds hack-and-slash melee combat with supernatural abilities, earned by defeating hostile yokai spirits.

Lego Harry Potter Collection, as the name implies, comprises 2010’s Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and 2011’s Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7. The anthology itself launched for PlayStation 4 in 2016 (and other platforms two years later). The collection is a Lego-ified adaptation of the eight Harry Potter films that released from 2001 to 2011 (technically adaptations of seven books, as The Deathly Hallows released in two parts).

Heavenly Bodies launched in December 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC. It’s a well-regarded indie game set in Earth orbit, with challenges and objectives inspired by space exploration missions of the 1970s. Players must navigate a difficult zero-gravity environment to assemble satellites, repair delicate solar panels and radiators, and conduct scientific research in space.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can still pick up October’s Essential-level games — Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot — until Oct. 31.