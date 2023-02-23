PlayStation Plus MONTH 2022 free games announced for PS4, PS5

Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein are the three titles PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers get beginning March 7, Sony announced on Thursday.

Code Vein, from Bandai Namco, launched in 2019 and is a Souls-like action-adventure inspired by the God Eater franchise. Battlefield 2042 is the latest entry in Electronic Arts and DICE’s military shooter series; it’s a multiplayer-only title that’s had some problems since its launch at the end of 2021.

Minecraft Dungeons is a 2020 spinoff of the open-ended survival/crafting franchise. Minecraft Dungeons is a point-and-click, hack-and-slash dungeon crawler in the style of the Diablo games.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can still pick up February’s Essential-level games — Mafia: Definitive Edition, the 2020 Destiny 2 expansion Beyond Light, OlliOlli World and Evil Dead: The Game until March 6.