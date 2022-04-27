PlayStation Plus May 2022 free games announced

PlayStation Plus subscribers get access to three games in May: FIFA 22, Curse of the Dead Gods, and Tribes of Midgard. All three will be available for download from the PS Plus hub on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 beginning May 3, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Wednesday.

FIFA 22 is the PlayStation 4 version of the game, not the PS5 version, although it is playable on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility. The sport is currently in the semifinal round of the UEFA Champions League, and the final will be played May 28, which probably is why PlayStation and EA picked this month to showcase FIFA 22. Both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League competitions appear in the game, along with CONMEBOL’s Copa Libertadores (South America’s club football championship). Should PS5 players choose to upgrade to the newer console version, their progress in the Ultimate Team and Volta Football modes will carry over, but their game saves (in career or other modes) will not transfer.

Curse of the Dead Gods, by Passtech Games and published by Focus Home Interactive, is a roguelike, isometric dungeon crawler for PlayStation 4 that launched in February 2021. In it, players explore procedurally generated dungeons searching for riches and powerful loot. The game includes a “Curse Meter,” in addition to a health meter, which fills up and hinders the player if they perform dark magic.

Tribes of Midgard, for PS4 and PS5, is an action RPG with an emphasis on survival and co-operative play. The game leans hard into Norse mythology, with missions involving Yggdrasil (the Norse tree of life), the Jötnar (giants) and preventing Ragnarok. Cooperative play supports up to 10 players in online “tribes” for its Survival Mode and season-based Saga Mode.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can still download April’s games — Hood (for PS4 and PS5); Slay the Spire (PS4); and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated — through May 2.