PlayStation Plus March 2022 free games announced

PlayStation Plus subscribers will get free access to four games in March: Ark: Survival Evolved (for PlayStation 4), Team Sonic Racing (PS4), Ghostrunner (for PlayStation 5), and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (PS4/PS5). All four games will be available for download via PS Plus starting March 1, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Wednesday.

Ark: Survival Evolved is Studio Wildcard’s popular online multiplayer survival game set in a world with prehistoric creatures. Launched in 2017 on PlayStation 4, Ark was an early access title on PC, and a sequel (starring Vin Diesel, no less) is currently in development.

Team Sonic Racing brings together Sonic the Hedgehog and friends (and enemies) for competitive arcade racing, and as the title suggests, Sumo Digital’s successor to Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed sees players form teams and share power-ups on the track.

Ghostrunner is a first-person action platformer from developer One More Level, and if the phrase “first-person action platformer” gives you pause, consider The Hamden Journal’s glowing review: “Ghostrunner takes all the precision and skill that’s normally limited to 2D platformers and pulls it into the first person without ever making you feel like you’re missing out on precision, while adding all the speed and intensity that 2D games can struggle to convey.”

Finally, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends — which Sony calls a “bonus game” — is the stand-alone, cooperative multiplayer spinoff of Ghost of Tsushima. Sucker Punch’s co-op game lets players choose from four classes (Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin) and a variety of modes, including story missions, survival, and 2v2 competitive Rivals.

PS Plus subscribers can still download February’s games — Planet Coaster: Console Edition (for PlayStation 5), Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure (for PlayStation 4), and EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4) — through Feb. 28.