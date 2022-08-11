PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for August include Bugsnax, Dead by Daylight

Sony has announced the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on August 16 for all Extra and Premium members. As previously announced, the headline additions are Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2, as Sony works toward adding eight games from Sega’s gangster series to its subscription service. (Yakuza: Like a Dragon has already been made available to all subscribers.)

Joining the three Yakuza games will be popular multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight, militaristic Ubisoft co-op adventure Ghost Recon Wildlands, and charming creature collection game Bugsnax.

4A Games’ atmospheric first-person shooter Metro Exodus will also be added, and is well worth a look. Extra and Premium subscribers will also get a chance to play the 2020 remake of 1995 Square RPG Trials of Mana, and a few parlour games: Uno, Monopoly Madness, and Monopoly Plus.

Sony’s revamp of PlayStation Plus in order to better compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is a work in progress, but its Game Catalog is getting stronger month by month. July saw the day-one addition of feline phenomenon Stray, which made it straight onto our list of the best games in PlayStation Plus’ Game Catalog.