PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for March 2023 announced

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and Ghostwire: Tokyo for PlayStation 5 lead the slate of games joining PlayStation Plus’ new Extra tier of downloadable titles in March. Both titles are available beginning March 21. Other games available to Extra-level subscribers include Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction and Tchia — a day-one release for that colorful indie adventure game — Sony announced Wednesday.

Additionally, Life is Strange 2, Life is Strange: True Colors, Street Fighter 5: Championship Edition, Final Fantasy Type-0 HD, Untitled Goose Game, Rage 2, Haven, Neo: The World Ends with You, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will join PlayStation Plus’ Extra tier.

Those at the Premium level subscription, the top tier in the PlayStation Plus membership that Sony rebooted back in June, can pick up three classic titles for PSOne, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Portable. They are Ridge Racer Type 4, Ape Escape 2, and Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror.

The new format of PlayStation Plus launched in June 2022, hoping to entice existing PlayStation Plus subscribers to upgrade to Extra or Premium service tiers, which absorbed most of the old PlayStation Now subscription library for streaming and download. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $14.99 per month; Premium costs $17.99 a month.

PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers get access to 400 PS4 and PS5 games; PS Plus Premium adds another 300 games, which include titles for PlayStation, PS2, and PlayStation Portable.

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers — formerly PlayStation Plus — still get free games, but they must claim them within the month they are offered.