PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for February 2023 announced

Just one year after launch, Guerrilla Games’ open-world adventure Horizon Forbidden West will be available to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 beginning Feb. 21, PlayStation announced on Wednesday. Subscribers at the Extra tier and above also get 2017’s Resident Evil 7 on PS4 in February.

Most likely these games have been included to spur interest in Horizon Call of the Mountain (as well as an expansion for Horizon Forbidden West, coming in April) and Resident Evil 8 for PlayStation VR 2, which launches Feb. 22.

The rest of February’s PS Plus Extra-tier games, which Premium subscribers also have access to, are:

The Quarry (PS4 and PS5 versions)

Outriders (PS4 and PS5)

Scarlet Nexus (PS4 and PS5)

Borderlands 3 (PS4 and PS5)

Tekken 7 (PS4)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4)

Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4)

Oninaki (PS4)

Lost Sphear (PS4)

I am Setsuna (PS4)

The Forgotten City (PS4)

Premium-level subscribers get three PSOne classics, playable on PS4 or PS5: The Legend of Dragoon, Wild Arms 2, and Harvest Moon: Back to Nature. The PS4 version of 2005’s Destroy All Humans! is also available to Premium members.

The new format of PlayStation Plus launched in June, hoping to entice existing PlayStation Plus subscribers to upgrade to Extra or Premium service tiers, which absorbed most of the old PlayStation Now subscription library for streaming and download. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $14.99 per month; Premium costs $17.99 a month.

PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers get access to 400 PS4 and PS5 games; PS Plus Premium adds another 300 games, which include titles for PlayStation, PS2, and PlayStation Portable.

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers — formerly PlayStation Plus — still get free games, but must claim them within the month they are offered. For February (available until March 6) they are Mafia: Definitive Edition, OlliOlli World, Evil Dead: The Game, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light.