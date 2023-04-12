PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for April 2023 announced

Doom Eternal, 2020’s fast-paced, flow-state shooter that got so many of us through the pandemic, leads the slate of games joining PlayStation Plus’ Extra tier of downloadable titles in April. It and 10 other titles, including Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Riders Republic, and The Evil Within, are available beginning April 18, Sony announced on Wednesday.

Here’s everything that will be available to PS Plus Extra members, one tier above PS Plus Essential:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4, PS5)

Doom Eternal (PS4, PS5)

Riders Republic (PS4, PS5)

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (PS4)

Slay the Spire (PS4)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4, PS5)

The Evil Within (PS4)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4)

Bassmaster Fishing (PS4, PS5)

Paradise Killer (PS4, PS5)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4, PS5)

Those at the Premium level subscription, the top tier in the PlayStation Plus membership that Sony rebooted back in June 2022, can pick up four classic titles, all of them playable on PS4 or PS5. They are:

Doom (1993)

Doom 2 (1994)

Doom 64 (1997)

Doom 3 (2003)

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (PS4 remaster of the 2012 PS3 game, with all DLC)

However, three titles will leave the PlayStation Plus library come May 15: Marvel’s Spider-Man, Resident Evil, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2. If you’re ever wondering what’s scheduled for removal, there’s the “Last chance to play” tab within the collections page from the PlayStation Plus dashboard app.

The new format of PlayStation Plus launched in June, hoping to entice existing PlayStation Plus subscribers to upgrade to Extra or Premium service tiers, which absorbed most of the old PlayStation Now subscription library for streaming and download. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $14.99 per month; Premium costs $17.99 a month.

PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers get access to 400 PS4 and PS5 games; PS Plus Premium adds another 300 games, which include titles for PlayStation, PS2, and PlayStation Portable.

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers — formerly PlayStation Plus — still get free games, but must claim them within the month they are offered. For April (available until May 1) they are Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron.