PlayStation Plus April 2023 free games announced for PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers’ free games for April are Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron, Sony announced on Wednesday. Players may download them beginning Tuesday, April 4.

Meet Your Maker, by Behaviour Interactive, is a day-and-date launch on PlayStation Plus Essential (it’s also launching on Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on April 4). The game is a first-person shooter with base-building and raiding elements. Players fortify their outposts and set diabolical traps inside them, then set off to invade other players’ bases across a post-apocalyptic landscape.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a LittleBigPlanet platforming spinoff that launched in 2020. Developed by Sumo Digital, the game stars the adorable, knitted, anthropomorphic hacky-sack hero of the LittleBigPlanet series in a true 3D platforming landscape (as opposed to the 2.5D side-scrolling format for which the main series is well known).

Tails of Iron is a role-playing game whose players take control of Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, who must restore their kingdom by defeating the vile Frog Clan. The hand-drawn adventure by Odd Bug Studio launched in 2021 (with versions on Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, too).

PlayStation Plus subscribers can still pick up March’s Essential-level games — Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein — until April 3.