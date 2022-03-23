PlayStation Network issues are affecting PS4, PS5 and other Sony consoles

The Network is currently having some issues that are impacting PS3, PS4, PS5, PS Vita and web services. Sony said on a status page that it’s working to resolve the issues, but players might “have difficulty launching games, apps or network features” in the meantime.

The problems are also affecting (which might inconvenience those who want to stream games at the minute) and all aspects of the PlayStation Store. They started at around 8:30 AM Eastern time.

The issues come in the wake of updates Sony for PS4 and PS5 earlier on Wednesday. Some players have noted on and elsewhere that their console isn’t able to verify a PlayStation Plus subscription or connect to online services.

The updates will (at least once the issues are resolved) allow PS4 and PS5 players to create or join Open and Closed parties. Sony has tweaked the UI of trophy cards on PS5 and added more accessibility options, including mono audio for headphones. Those with US- and UK-registered accounts can also test voice commands on PlayStation 5.