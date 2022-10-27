PlayStation London Studios unveils non-VR, online co-op combat game set in fantasy London

PlayStation London Studios, the first-party developer that for the past two decades has been known for creating games for PlayStation peripherals like the EyeToy and the PlayStation VR headset, is leaving virtual reality behind for its next project.

According to PlayStation London Studios co-head Stuart Whyte in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz on Thursday, the developer’s first peripheral-less project in over a decade will be an online co-op combat game set in a fantasy London, designed specifically for PlayStation 5.

“We are proud of the history and innovation that we’ve done over the years, supporting all sorts of PlayStation technology,” Whyte said in the interview. “With this project, we really wanted to explore some new avenues and set ourselves some new challenges.”

Whyte said that the game will be built on the Soho Engine, the studio’s proprietary in-house technology, and cited Horizon: Zero Dawn developer and fellow PlayStation first-party developer Guerrilla Games as an inspiration. “We got the inspiration [for the ideation process] by talking to our colleagues at Guerrilla Games,” Whyte told GamesIndustry.biz. “We were fascinated about how they went from Killzone to Horizon: Zero Dawn, and this was the exact process they went through.”

The currently untitled fantasy co-op game is in development and does not yet have a release date.