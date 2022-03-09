PlayStation is suspending all hardware and software shipments in Russia

Sony Interactive Entertainment, the arm of Sony that manages its popular PlayStation console, is halting all software and hardware shipments in Russia because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine,” SIE spokesperson Joe Taraborrelli said in a statement shared with The The Hamden Journal. “We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia.” Taraborrelli added that Sony has announced a $2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the NGO Save the Children to support those affected by the invasion.

SIE follows companies including Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, EA, CD Projekt Red, Ubisoft, and Take-Two in halting sales in Russia. Xbox maker Microsoft has also suspended “all new sales of Microsoft products and services” in the country. Nintendo has put its Russian eShop in maintenance mode because its payment processor suspended processing rubles and delayed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp from its previously scheduled April 8th launch date due to “recent world events.”