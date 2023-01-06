PlayStation holiday sale discounts PS Plus Extra and Premium by up to 40%

After its Black Friday sale, Sony is once again offering deep discounts on longer-term PlayStation Plus memberships in its holiday sale, with reductions of up to 40% on offer.

Unlike the earlier offer, however, there are no discounts available on the base Essential tier, and you’re only eligible for the discount if you have no active Plus subscription and you’re signing up for one, or if you’re upgrading your Plus sub to a higher tier.

PlayStation Plus Extra , which grants access to a large Game Catalog of PS4 and PS5 games, costs $59.99 (discounted from $99.99) for a 12-month subscription, or $24.99 (discounted from $39.99) for a 3-month subscription.

PlayStation Plus Premium, which adds cloud streaming (including a catalog of PS3 games), a small number of classic PlayStation games from earlier eras, and trials of new releases, costs $79.99 for 12 months, down from $119.99, or $34.99 for 3 months, down from $49.99.

The holiday sale offers on PlayStation Plus subscriptions end on Jan. 13.

Among the other holiday sale discounts on the PlayStation Store were some tasty discounts on some major recent releases:

Be aware that individual game offers end on different dates throughout January.