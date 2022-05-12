PlayStation Extended Play sale: 21 games to pick up

The PlayStation store launched a massive sale earlier this week called Extended Play, and it highlights some incredible PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles. The sale runs for two full weeks, ending May 25.

The sale advertises up to 70% off, but the available discounts are actually quite a bit better than that in some cases. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s Complete Edition is 80% off, for example. And while not over 70%, there are some relatively new games, like Deathloop, that are over 50% off.

We’ve highlighted 21 games in this Extended Play sale — focusing mostly on classic PlayStation 4 titles you might have missed — that are absolutely worth the price PlayStation is offering:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition — $19.99 (PS4) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition — $9.99 (PS4) Mass Effect Legendary Edition — $23.99 (PS4) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition — $24.99 (PS4) Borderlands: The Handsome Collection — $9.99 (PS4) Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition — $17.99 (PS4) The Division 2: Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition — $15.99 (PS4) Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 — $10.49 (PS4) Xcom 2 Collection — $9.99 (PS4) Slime Rancher: Deluxe Edition — $8.99 (PS4) Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition — $5.99 (PS4) Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition — $10.99 (PS4) Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate — $14.99 (PS4 & PS5) Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition — $44.99 (PS4 & PS5) Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition — $24.99 (PS4 & PS5) Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe — $37.49 (PS4) Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection — $23.99 (PS4) Frostpunk: Complete Collection — $17.99 (PS4) Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition — $25.99 (PS4) Dead Cells: Road to the Sea Bundle — $23.09 (PS4) Deathloop Deluxe Edition — $39.99 (PS4 or PS5)

Many of the sales we’ve highlighted here are enhanced, deluxe, gold, complete, or some other form of bonus edition. In most cases, the cheaper versions of these games are also on sale with Extended Play. So if you don’t care about getting all the content, consider picking a less advanced edition to save even more.