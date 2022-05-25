PlayStation DualSense controllers are up to 21 percent off in Days of Play sale

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You can get new PlayStation controllers and other accessories from Amazon at a discount from the Days of Play sale that begins today, May 25th. All six PS DualSense controllers are currently on sale at Amazon, including the latest colors launched in December. The basic black controller is available for $59, while the white one is listed for $60, or 14 percent off its original price of $70. For the same prices, though, you can also get one of the vibrantly colored DualSense controllers that typically cost $75.

The Cosmic Red, Nova Pink and Galactic Purple controllers are listed for $59, which is the lowest price we’ve seen for them on the website. You’ll have to pay $1 more for the Starlight Blue variant, but that’s still a steal if you’re eyeing the color in the first place and investing in a similar-colored face plate for your PS5, as well. The DualSense controllers have such advanced haptic feedback, that developers can program it to give you a feel of what’s happening on screen — they can tweak the haptics to make you feel the difference between your character walking on grass and trudging through sand, for instance. DualSense’s analog triggers can also recreate the feel of in-game tools, such the resistance of a bow when you pull on its string to shoot an arrow.

The Playstation HD Camera is also on sale for $49 or $11 less its retail price. It has dual wide-angle lenses, is capable of 1080p capture and has a built-in adjustable stand. Meanwhile, the PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset is currently available for $10 off at $90. It’s fine-tuned for 3D Audio on PS5 consoles, has noise—canceling mic and can last for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

You can also get few physical games at a discount from the sale, including Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection for $30 instead of $50. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the PS5 is available at $30 off for $40, while Death Stranding is on sale for 22 percent off at $20. The discounted copy of Death Stranding is for the PS4, but you can upgrade your copy for the PS5 for an additional $10. Finally, you can also get Elden Ring for $10 off at $50, The King of Fighters XV at $20 off for $40 and Deathloop at 58 percent off for $25.

