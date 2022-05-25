PlayStation Days of Play 2022 sale: The best games and DualSense deals

Sony’s annual Days of Play sale is now live, offering discounts on hundreds of games, DLC, and even the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. There’s a ton to choose from (and PlayStation has had no shortage of deals on games lately), but we’ve picked 21 of our favorite games and game bundles — which run the gamut of relatively new releases, like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, to must-have older titles, like Doom and the Batman: Arkham games — to help get you started.

The full list of deals from the PlayStation Store is available here, with games under $20 in its own category for easy, cost-saving browsing. (Some games even have deeper PlayStation Plus subscriber-exclusive discounts.) Deals on physical PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games are also available at Days of Play sales at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart.

One of the better physical deals is on Sony’s DualSense controller for PS5. The controller, which ranges in price from $69.99 to $74.99, depending on color, is on sale for $59.99 at retailers. That includes Sony’s PlayStation Direct website.

Below you’ll find some of our picks, ranging from big PlayStation 5 exclusives like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to indie gems like Paradise Killer and Kentucky Route Zero.