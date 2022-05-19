PlayStation classics have trophy support on new PS Plus

SIE Bend Studio, makers of 1999’s Syphon Filter for PlayStation, said on Thursday that their landmark third-person shooter will have trophy support when it relaunches on modern consoles through the new PlayStation Plus subscription service later in June.

The by-the-way note shared on Twitter means it’s likely other PSOne classics will have trophy support as well. Indeed, Sony Interactive Entertainment was awarded a patent in March 2021 for a software system that would, using emulation, detect triggering events and award trophies to players on modern consoles.

Incoming From Bend Studio: Agency intel reports that Syphon Filter will include Trophies when it arrives on the all-new PlayStation Plus. pic.twitter.com/YVdMixZxBR — Bend Studio is Hiring! (@BendStudio) May 19, 2022

Syphon Filter is among the library of original PlayStation games that will be available to subscribers at the topmost Premium level of the PlayStation Plus service, which launches in Asia on May 24, Japan on June 2, North and South America on June 13, and Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 23. Other classics coming to PS Plus Premium subscribers include the Jak and Daxter series, Siren, the Dark Cloud games, and even some third-party remasters of PS3 games, like BioShock.

The new PlayStation Plus is effectively a combination of SIE’s existing PlayStation Now games streaming/download subscription service and the PS Plus subscription necessary for online multiplayer since the PlayStation 4’s launch. Players may continue their existing PS Plus tier of service, now called “PS Plus Essential,” for the same monthly ($9.99), quarterly ($24.99) or annual ($59.99).

PlayStation Plus Extra, at $14.99 / $39.99 / $99.99, gives subscribers access to a catalog of 400 PlayStation 4 and PS5 games. PlayStation Plus Premium (Deluxe in some markets) adds another 340 games, with an option to play them via streaming, from the PlayStation 3, PSOne, and PlayStation Portable catalogues — but so far no PlayStation 2 games running under emulation are listed in the service.