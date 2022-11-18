PlayStation Black Friday 2022 sale discounts PS Plus, Extra, Premium by 25%

Sony has launched its PlayStation Black Friday deals, and the headline saving is 25% off 12-month subscriptions to PlayStation Plus, across all three of its tiers.

PlayStation Plus Essential , which unlocks online multiplayer and provides a few free games each month, is discounted to $44.99 from $59.99 for the year.

, which unlocks online multiplayer and provides a few free games each month, is discounted to from $59.99 for the year. PlayStation Plus Extra , which grants access to a large Game Catalog of PS4 and PS5 games, costs $74.99 (discounted from $99.99) for a 12-month subscription.

, which grants access to a large Game Catalog of PS4 and PS5 games, costs (discounted from $99.99) for a 12-month subscription. PlayStation Plus Premium, which adds cloud streaming (including a catalog of PS3 games), a small number of classic PlayStation games from earlier eras, and trials of new releases, costs $89.99 for 12 months, down from $119.99.

Sony said the plans could be stacked, so players can buy several years’ worth of Plus at the discounted prices if they want to.

Among the other savings on the PlayStation Store, there were deep discounts to a few high-profile games (note that you need to be logged in to see the discounts):

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony detailed further savings available, including $25 off DualSense PS5 controllers at participating retailers and direct from PlayStation, and discounts on merch at the PlayStation Gear Store.