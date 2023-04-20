PlayStation acquires Firewalk Studios, which is building an ‘original AAA multiplayer game’

We don’t know much about the new game just yet, but Sony’s head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, noted in a PlayStation blog post that “we continue to be impressed by the team’s ambitions to build a modern multiplayer game that connects players in new and innovative ways.” In a press release, he added, “I think fans will be very pleased when they see what Firewalk has in store for them.” Firewalk Studios is led by Tony Hsu, who was GM and SVP of Destiny at Activision, and Ryan Ellis, previously creative director at Bungie.