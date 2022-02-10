Target is once again restocking PlayStation 5 consoles today. The major retailer now has the standard $499.99 PS5 console on sale, while the $399.99 Digital Edition and the Xbox Series X are active on its website, which indicates that the inventory is about to become available shortly. Online options may be limited to the $34.99 All Access subscription package, with direct purchases available in-store only. For all of these, availability will depend on your local supply.

The PlayStation 5 continues to be one of the hottest commodities around, even though reselling them is less fruitful for turning around a quick buck than in months past. Many retailers frequently restock new consoles, though some still loop you into pricier bundles with games or accessories you may not need. Target is one of the few that only stocks the standalone consoles, and this is a prime opportunity to get a hold of one. Though keep in mind that it limits orders to in-store pickup, so your local inventory may restrict the availability of PS5s to you.

Speaking of your local Target, to give yourself the best chance you may want to sign into your Target account, fill out your billing info, and select a favorite store (your closest one). Target’s system prioritizes your availability based on inventory at that favorite store. You can always change it on-the-fly if it shows sold out there, but keep in mind that inventory is often refreshed on the site in waves.

If you don't get lucky on this one, we'll be sure to give you a heads up on future restocks at Target, Walmart, and others.

PlayStation 5 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the standard PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive.

Some key accessories for new PS5 owners

Midnight black DualSense controller The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone black design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.

Sony Pulse 3D headset Sony’s Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset is worth the roughly $100 price tag if you want a wireless model that allows the audio to shine in select PS5 exclusives. It sounds fantastic with titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, as well as more recent hits like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Like the console, this headset has been a little tough to find, but it’s coming back in stock more frequently these days. Sony also released a midnight black version of the headset for $100, however, it’s slightly more difficult to find in stock.

Demon’s Souls (2020) A remake of the 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.

Deathloop (Deluxe, PS5) The latest release from Arcane Studios — the team behind Prey and Dishonored — is a masterpiece in many ways, an open-ended mystery that’s thrilling, action-packed, and just the right amount of weird.

PlayStation Plus (annual subscription) A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store.