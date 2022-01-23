PlatinumGames’ long-awaited shoot ’em up ‘Sol Cresta’ arrives February 22nd

PlatinumGames will release on February 22nd, the studio announced this weekend. The developer had hoped to have the shmup ready by the end of 2021, but made the last-minute decision to delay it to give its development team more time for polish. With a new release date locked in, Platinum says fans will have the chance to pick up Sol Cresta on PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for $40.

The Cresta series has been around since the 1980s. You can play Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta, two of the franchise’s more recent entries, through the collection on PS4. What makes Sol Cresta interesting is that it started life as an . After playing such a cruel joke on fans in 2020, Platinum came back exactly one year later to announce it was actively developing the game.